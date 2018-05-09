VIDEO: NJ police pull man from burning car

Officers in New Jersey risked their lives to pull a man from a burning car, likely saving his life.

The incident was captured on police bodycam video.

Authorities said the man may have fallen asleep with his foot on the gas, overheating the engine.

Roselle, New Jersey police had several calls about the parked car which witnesses said was on fire. When police got there, they knocked out windows and realized someone was inside. The 42-year-old man was disoriented and resisted officers.

They worked quickly to pull him out.

He appeared to be alright but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police thanked those who called authorities saying it was a great example of "if you see something, say something."

