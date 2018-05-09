UPDATE: Altus police make arrests in pharmacy burglary - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Altus police make arrests in pharmacy burglary

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Joseph Perez Joseph Perez
Mireya Macias Mireya Macias
Julian Villarreal Julian Villarreal
Three people have been arrested in connection to an early morning burglary on Tuesday. (Source KSWO) Three people have been arrested in connection to an early morning burglary on Tuesday. (Source KSWO)
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Altus police say they have made three arrests in connection with a pharmacy burglary which happened on Tuesday morning.

According to police, 22-year-old Joseph Perez, 21-year-old Mireya Macias and 23-year-old Julian Villarreal were taken into custody after police were called to an unrelated incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a reported shoplifting at the Dollar General Store on South Main Street. When officers arrived, they were involved in a short "pursuit" of some kind when they ultimately took Perez into custody. Officials say they found merchandise which they believed had been stolen from Pickett's Pharmacy earlier Tuesday morning.

Detectives investigated further and were led to a residence on West Liveoak Street where they served a search warrant and reportedly discovered more of the stolen property. Macias and Villareal were taken into custody at the home.

All three were initially charged with Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property but police are expecting more charges to be filed against the trio.

