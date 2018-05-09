UPDATE: Altus police make arrests in pharmacy burglary

Three people have been arrested in connection to an early morning burglary on Tuesday. (Source KSWO)

Altus police say they have made three arrests in connection with a pharmacy burglary which happened on Tuesday morning.

According to police, 22-year-old Joseph Perez, 21-year-old Mireya Macias and 23-year-old Julian Villarreal were taken into custody after police were called to an unrelated incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a reported shoplifting at the Dollar General Store on South Main Street. When officers arrived, they were involved in a short "pursuit" of some kind when they ultimately took Perez into custody. Officials say they found merchandise which they believed had been stolen from Pickett's Pharmacy earlier Tuesday morning.

Detectives investigated further and were led to a residence on West Liveoak Street where they served a search warrant and reportedly discovered more of the stolen property. Macias and Villareal were taken into custody at the home.

All three were initially charged with Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property but police are expecting more charges to be filed against the trio.

