Carnegie man dies after early morning wreck

A crash near Weatherford has claimed the life of a Carnegie man.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Bill Holmes died from his injuries sustained in the wreck which happened around 5:30 on Wednesday morning.

Troopers said Holmes was ejected when his vehicle ran off the side of the road and rolled over on Highway 54 about three miles south of Weatherford. Holmes was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

OHP is still investigating the cause of the accident.

