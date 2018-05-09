Cotton County Sheriff's office searching for owner of abandoned - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cotton County Sheriff's office searching for owner of abandoned horse

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- The Cotton County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of an abandoned horse that was recently brought to the department.

Authorities believe it may be a Quarter Horse and it weighs about 12-hundred pounds.

"It's kind of amazing I get calls every day of what we are going to do with him, who's taking care of him,” said Sheriff Kent Simpson.

Simpson said a farmer found the horse and brought it to the department three weeks ago.

Since then they've been taking care of it at Max Phillip's Arena in Walters with help from others.

"People have been bringing him apples and carrots and feed,” said Simpson. “I think they are going to fatten him up real good."

Although Simpson encourages residents to not overfeed it because the department is already feeding it, he said they are surprised by the amount of support they've received from the public.

Not very often we get to see the community come together and helping for causes,” he said.

Simpson said their plan is to keep the horse for a couple more weeks, however, if they don't locate the owner they will be forced to sell it at an auction.

"If this is your horse or you think this may be your horse contact the Cotton County Sheriff's Department at 580-875-3383 and we'll see about getting him back to his rightful owner."

Some people in the community have nicknamed the horse "Big John" and plan to continue helping. Green Hengergy Farm in Walters is collecting donations and you can also give directly to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:02:41 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:02:32 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:51 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly