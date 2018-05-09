OK officials warn of possible equine herpes exposure - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK officials warn of possible equine herpes exposure

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry has been notified of a horse from Texas that has tested positive for Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1 “A” strain  or wild type strain).

This horse competed in Oklahoma at the Better Barrel Races World Finals in Oklahoma City April 26-29. It also competed at a barrel racing event in Taylor, Texas on May 5. 

Officials are unsure where this horse may have starting spreading the virus. ODAFF recommends horse owners take their horse's temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms such as fever, nasal discharge, incoordination, weakness in hind limbs, urine dribbling, and a flaccid tail.

Please report any suspicious illness in your horse to your veterinarian or the ODAFF at (405) 522-6142.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:02:41 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:02:32 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:51 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly