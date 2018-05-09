OK officials warn of possible equine herpes exposure

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry has been notified of a horse from Texas that has tested positive for Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1 “A” strain or wild type strain).



This horse competed in Oklahoma at the Better Barrel Races World Finals in Oklahoma City April 26-29. It also competed at a barrel racing event in Taylor, Texas on May 5.

Officials are unsure where this horse may have starting spreading the virus. ODAFF recommends horse owners take their horse's temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms such as fever, nasal discharge, incoordination, weakness in hind limbs, urine dribbling, and a flaccid tail.

Please report any suspicious illness in your horse to your veterinarian or the ODAFF at (405) 522-6142.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.