Proposed city budget accepted by Lawton City Council - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Proposed city budget accepted by Lawton City Council

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Connect
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Lawton City Council passed a proposal for next year's city budget. 

The council met for about 30 minutes, much shorter than the last two budget meetings. Councilman Jay Burk brought forth a proposal that would bring trash pick up to once weekly, but would not cut any other programs. It also would allow citizens to have another polycart for trash buy paying $50 per polycart, but would not add any monthly fee for extra carts.

Before the council voted on that proposal, Councilman Dwight Tanner made a substitute motion to continue going through each individual item on the budget. That motion failed with a 4 to 5 vote, with Mayor Fred Fitch being the tie breaking vote.

Council then voted on Jay Burk's budget proposal, and it passed 5 to 4 with the mayor voting on that as well. The aim of the budget proposal was to make sure the city's programs remain intact for residents.

The next step is to hold a public hearing. That date of that hearing is to be determined. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:02:41 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:02:32 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:51 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly