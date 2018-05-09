Proposed city budget accepted by Lawton City Council

The Lawton City Council passed a proposal for next year's city budget.



The council met for about 30 minutes, much shorter than the last two budget meetings. Councilman Jay Burk brought forth a proposal that would bring trash pick up to once weekly, but would not cut any other programs. It also would allow citizens to have another polycart for trash buy paying $50 per polycart, but would not add any monthly fee for extra carts.



Before the council voted on that proposal, Councilman Dwight Tanner made a substitute motion to continue going through each individual item on the budget. That motion failed with a 4 to 5 vote, with Mayor Fred Fitch being the tie breaking vote.



Council then voted on Jay Burk's budget proposal, and it passed 5 to 4 with the mayor voting on that as well. The aim of the budget proposal was to make sure the city's programs remain intact for residents.



The next step is to hold a public hearing. That date of that hearing is to be determined.



