Lawton man uses bogus check to bond out of jail

A Lawton man is behind bars charged with depositing a bogus check to bond himself out of jail.



According to court records, 30-year-old Daniel Smith was in jail when a counterfeit check for over four-thousand dollars was deposited into his bank account. Most of it was used to bond out of jail on earlier charges.



The bank recognized the check was bogus and notified authorities, noting that Smith also had several other counterfeit checks with them. Smith, who has a history of convictions on uttering forged instruments, is now charged with a felony value of false pretenses.

He is expected to appear in court in June.



