Ft. Sill holds ceremony honoring FIRES Center of Excellence Chief of Staff

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
FORT SILL, Ok (KSWO) -

Fort Sill held a special ceremony on May 9 in honor of the FIRES Center of Excellence Chief of Staff, who is soon departing for Kansas.

Colonel Todd Wasmund has been reassigned to the First Infantry Division at Fort Riley, and today the post honored him and his wife during a Retreat ceremony in front of McNair Hall. Wasmund has served in the Army for 27 years and spent three assignments at Fort Sill.

This most recent assignment began in July of 2017  and though this time spent in the Lawton/Fort Sill area was short, Wasmund knows he'll miss it.

