Church leaders oppose new "stand your ground" expansion

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.
The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.
A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.
A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.
Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.
Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.
A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.
A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.