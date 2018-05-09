Comanche County Memorial Hospital recognizes longtime employees

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital recognized and thanked a group of their long-time employees Wednesday night at the Lawton Country Club.



As a part of "Hospital Week," CCMH held a special Employee Service Awards Banquet. There they expressed their gratitude to the men and women who have been with the hospital from 20 to 40 years.



The banquet was held in their honor – but for those recognized, like Manager of Patient Access Monica Sustaita, the honor was in getting to do what they love.

“Comanche County Memorial Hospital is just a second home to me, and I have dedicated so much of my life doing what I love doing,” she said, “and that's being able to help out our co-workers, our patients, and just loving exactly what I do."

Director of Women and Children’s Services Joe angel agreed, grateful for the years he’s gotten to serve.



"It's a family, not a job,” he said. “It's about connecting with individuals, about caring with your community – 35 years was a blink."



Among those honored at the banquet was Registered Nurse Jayne Gallimore, who has been with CCMH for 40 years.

