Police searching for suspect in pizza delivery robbery

Police in Lawton are searching for a man who robbed a pizza delivery driver on May 7.



The Fat Boys Pizza delivery driver was sent to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of SW Wisconsin just after 10:00 p.m. When he arrived he called the customer to get the apartment number. According to the driver, a man wearing a black hoodie came to his driver's side window. The man hit the driver in the face with a pistol and robbed him. The victim says the suspect took off running and believes the order was as setup.



If you have any information about this crime, contact Lawton Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO(4636).