Duncan Police issue warrant for man accused of raping a 13-year- - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan Police issue warrant for man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Authorities in Stephens County have issued a warrant for a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.


Duncan police say they were investigating a runaway last month, and when they found her, she told them 19-year-old Martin Fincher picked her up and then sexually assaulted her at his home.


According to an affidavit, when police questioned Fincher about the situation, he initially told them he did not have sex with the 13-year-old, but later changed his story and added that it was consensual.


He has been charged with first-degree rape of a child under 14.


Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.

