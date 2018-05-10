Duncan Police issue warrant for man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl

Authorities in Stephens County have issued a warrant for a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.



Duncan police say they were investigating a runaway last month, and when they found her, she told them 19-year-old Martin Fincher picked her up and then sexually assaulted her at his home.



According to an affidavit, when police questioned Fincher about the situation, he initially told them he did not have sex with the 13-year-old, but later changed his story and added that it was consensual.



He has been charged with first-degree rape of a child under 14.



