Wichita Falls teacher's Tweet going viral

A Wichita Falls teacher asked students to make a resume as a Marvel Comics character. One creative student's response has gone viral.



The student decided to turn in a resume as Guardians of the Galaxy character, Groot. The catch is Groot is known for only being able to say the phrase "I am Groot."



Teacher, Jeffery Scott Davis tweeted a photo of the student's resume with the caption, "My students had to pick a Marvel character to embody within a resume and cover letter. The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine."



At time of writing his tweet has been retweeted 8,094 times and has 19,360 likes. It has also been posted on Buzzfeed's Instagram and that post has 65,992 likes.



My students had to pick a Marvel character to embody within a resume and cover letter. The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine. @RobertDowneyJr @prattprattpratt @vindiesel #iamwfisd #wfisdengineering @WFISD_CEC pic.twitter.com/7pddcxebsK — Jeffrey Scott Davis M. Ed. (@ROBODAVISWFISD) May 8, 2018

A post shared by BuzzFeed (@buzzfeed) on May 10, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT





