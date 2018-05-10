Warm weather boost business for some - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Warm weather boost business for some

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The warm temperatures are causing some businesses across town to see more customers.

Many people are switching from heat to air conditioning because of the warmer weather, and when people make that change and use their A/C unit for the first time in months, Darryl Robinson with Robinson Air said they should make sure there aren't leaves or anything around the unit. There are also things you can do inside the house.

"The main thing you want to do is make sure that your filters are clean,” Robinson said. ‘I mean that is absolutely the number one thing people can do. Replacing those filters once a month is a huge deal."

He also suggests people check their condensate drain and make sure it's cleared. The weather also means people are getting their pools ready. John Scantlin, the owner of Escapes and more, said he and his employees started opening pools earlier than normal because of the warmer weather we had. He said a lot of people wait too long when it comes to getting their pool ready up and going.

"Keep an eye on the water temperature of your pool,” Scantlin said. “Once the water gets above 62 or 63 degrees, algae starts growing so the pool needs to be open and operating getting the water treated with chemicals along with circulation, so the algae will not grow."

Another thing people do to cool off in the heat is enjoyed a snow cone. Charity McGarvey, the owner of Mac's American Ice, said she opened last Monday and it's been busy because the sweet treats are hard to beat.

"I've always been around snow cones, my husband hasn't always been, but here in Oklahoma it just seems that's just the thing to have in the summertime."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:03:26 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:03:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:02:41 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly