Duncan quilting guild hosting weekend show

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A special quilting event is being held this weekend in Duncan.

The Stitching Memories Quilt Guild will host its quilt show at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

Guild members have spent two years preparing for the show, and they'll compete in a number of categories with their carefully crafted quilts, purses and other handmade items.

Vendors will be on-site with all kinds of handmade goods, and attendees will also get a chance to win a quilt, a sewing machine or a flat screen TV in a raffle.

The event is open to the public and show chairman Carol Capshaw hopes to share the weekend with the community.

"It's just fun! It's a good day to come out and see Duncan, eat at a restaurant-- there's lots of restaurants to eat at, lots of things to - we'll have over 100 quilts, so there's just lots to see,” she said.

The show will run Friday and Saturday from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

Admission price is $5.

