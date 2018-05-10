Duncan quilting guild hosting weekend show - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan quilting guild hosting weekend show

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A special quilting event is being held this weekend in Duncan.

The Stitching Memories Quilt Guild will host its quilt show at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

Guild members have spent two years preparing for the show, and they'll compete in a number of categories with their carefully crafted quilts, purses and other handmade items.

Vendors will be on-site with all kinds of handmade goods, and attendees will also get a chance to win a quilt, a sewing machine or a flat screen TV in a raffle.

The event is open to the public and show chairman Carol Capshaw hopes to share the weekend with the community.

"It's just fun! It's a good day to come out and see Duncan, eat at a restaurant-- there's lots of restaurants to eat at, lots of things to - we'll have over 100 quilts, so there's just lots to see, she said.

The show will run Friday and Saturday from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

Admission price is $5.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.?

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:03:26 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:03:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:02:41 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly