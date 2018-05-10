Lawton VFW holds dinner for USO Oklahoma

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton VFW Post 5263 put together a spaghetti dinner Thursday night to raise funds for the United Service Organization of Oklahoma.

The post served up a warm meal of spaghetti, garlic bread and salad -- all with a dessert and drink.

Tickets were $8, and all proceeds will go toward USO Oklahoma and its services.

The VFW post regularly holds dinners like these – and it’s an act of giving commander Dale Scott was happy to be a part of.

"They're always need more money to support more military and military families,” he said, “so that's why we, every month, try to have a benefit dinner for any organization, just to help out the community – to give something back to the community that's always giving us something."

USO Oklahoma provides services to military members across the state, from Fort Sill all the way to Tinker Air Force Base.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.