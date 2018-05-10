Main Street Duncan nationally recognized for its efforts - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Main Street Duncan nationally recognized for its efforts

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Main Street Duncan has been officially accredited as a Main Street America program.

It's earned the designation for recognizing national Main Street standards such as building revitalization efforts, fostering strong public-private partnerships and actively preserving historic buildings.

And this week, Main Street Duncan board member Kevin Hammack was honored as Board member of the Year at the Oklahoma Main Street annual awards banquet.

Hammack has offered much of his time to Main Street Duncan, working to improve the community and even co-chairing the "Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail" event.

Hammack supports the program as a board member, business owner and volunteer.

