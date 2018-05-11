Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry grows vegetables for those in need

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local non-profit organization is starting a garden to provide fresh vegetables to those in need.

Cameron University provided two lots in their own community garden for Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to use.



Every Friday, you can find Hannah Ware and her sister watering the garden, feeding the fruits and vegetables and checking for weeds.



"I love to water,” said Hannah.



Hungry Hearts Director Adriene Davis started the garden last month. She tends to it four days a week and appreciates the extra support.



"They are amazing,” said Davis. “They come up here and they play in the dirt and the mud and they water and find ladybugs."



"I did see a lady bug,” said Hannah.



Davis said she purchased ladybugs for the garden to keep other bugs away, which seems to be working.



She also got some help from local businesses that donated vegetables to fill both lots.



"Although we get canned donations or canned vegetables, you get so much more nutritional value out of fresh vegetables,” she said.



As of now, they can't plant everything they want to because of the lot size.



But, Davis is asking others to plant their own row for the organization or come out and help.



"We would be so grateful,” she said. “Also, if you have kids bring them out here. This is a great opportunity for them to be able to learn where vegetables come from, how they grow and how to take care of a garden."

Davis says once the fruits and vegetables harvest they will have enough to feed more than 100 hundred people.



If you would like to donate to the feeding ministry or help with the garden you can contact Davis directly at 580-284-9935.

