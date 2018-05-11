Walmart launches online grocery pick up service for shoppers - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walmart launches online grocery pick up service for shoppers

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
(Source KSWO)
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Walmart is making shopping easy and fun as it brings its online grocery pick up service to Lawton.
It's been available for a few weeks at the store on Sheridan Road, but on Friday the Super Center on Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway held a grand opening ceremony.

The Store Manager received a certificate and ambassadors from the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce got a chance to see how the service works.
Officials said they're working to start the service soon at the Neighborhood Market on Southwest Lee Boulevard.

Shoppers said they absolutely love it. One person said being able to shop for groceries online, drive to the store and have associates put them in your car is great and convenient! Store officials said the service has been successful so far and they've already reached their goal of about 60 orders today.

Heather Race lives in Geronimo and has been waiting for the online grocery pick-up service at Walmart.

"Yes very excited! It usually takes me like an hour and half to do my grocery shopping every week," Race said.

Now she can save time when it comes to shopping.

"I think I was here maybe 6 minutes and they loaded everything and I had a large order. I got Mother's Day stuff I even ordered beauty supplies," said Race.

With the new service, all you have to do is download the app, find the groceries you want and reserve a pick up time. Associates will meet you at your car and put the groceries in the trunk for your.

"They actually never have to get out of their vehicle if they don't want too," said Walmart Associate Marti Gilley.

The store can fill up to 300 orders per day, but they are only taking about 60 orders right now until they get situated. They started at 8 this morning and have already reached their goal.

"We've been pretty slammed this morning its been pretty busy," Gilley said.

You can select fresh produce, meats, frozen and none frozen dairy products, organic food and toiletries. The items ordered online are the same price inside the store and can be picked up the same day, or you can schedule a pick up time the next week.

Store manager Tim Kraus said you never have to worry about items getting old or close to expiring because associates pick out the best stuff.

"They've been trained when they shop for these customers online to try to find the freshest product because you don't want to get home after we've shopped for you and you got something that's all wilted," Kraus said.

Kraus said their goal is to make the service convenient for customers.

"That's the biggest thing and that's what it is all about so people with a disability could pull up and just tell us what they want without having  to come inside and trying to find a cart and being around the crowds stuff like that, so its great for them. Moms are great because they got the children with them a lot of time during the day and so they are trying to get things done," Kraus said.

"Very easy it was all through text message, they told me it was ready through text message, I hit a link in the text message and they tracked me. When I pulled in it said someone was on there way," Race said.

There is a minimum purchase of $30 dollars and first time customers get a coupon for $10 dollars off their order.

