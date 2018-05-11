Lawton Firefighters respond to structure fire off Lawrie Tatum Road

Lawton fire crews and surrounding volunteer fire departments on the east side of the city are responded to a structure fire.



It was reported around 9:00 p.m. Friday, May 11, just south of the Lawton Indian Hospital off Lawrie Tatum Road.



It was originally called in as a grass fire but crews say some old buildings in an abandoned area were on fire. It's burning on BIA land, where signs are posted stating no trespassing.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.