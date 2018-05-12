Pregnancy Resource Center holds Walk for Life event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Many people walked for life at Elmer Thomas park Saturday morning.



This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Pregnancy Resource Center of Southwest Oklahoma.



Their goal is to raise $50,000. At last check, they've raised just over $20,000.



The money helps the organization with their budget so they can take care of the communities pregnancy needs.



Rita Willoughby, the Executive Director of the resource center says this will also pay for classes for women, free pregnancy tests, free ultra sounds and baby formula for those in need.

"It's our community coming together for a common cause and that is for the unborn," said Willoughby. "We are the voice for those who can't speak for themselves. We always encourage life. We never make referrals for abortion. We understand it's the woman's choice but we at least want her to be fully educated so she can make a fully informed decision."



"Walks" for life were also held in Wichita Falls and Vernon Saturday.

For more information on how to donate, go to https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/website/home/?e=13318

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.