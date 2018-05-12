Arts for All draws artists from across country - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Arts for All draws artists from across country

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you still have some time to check out some of the vendors and entertainment at the 44th Annual Arts for All Festival.

Arts for All is fun event for the entire family, with a children's area, a beer tent and wine garden, food trucks and beautiful pieces of art work.

Randy Napier is one of the 80 artists from across the country that have come out to showcase their work for the weekend.

He says he loves coming from North Dakota to Southwest Oklahoma each year where people appreciate his pictures and share a passion for the outdoors.

"People are very friendly. The customers are good and there's a lot of common interest so it's nice to have conversations with people about things we both enjoy."

The festival will run until 8 Saturday. The wine garden will stay open a little later, until 9:00 pm. And then Sunday, vendors will open again from 11 to 5 o'clock.

