16-year-old pleads guilty to killing father's fiancé

VINITA, Okla. (AP) - A 16-year-old Oklahoma boy has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his father's fiancé and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Kolten Glenn Orr, who was charged and convicted as an adult, was sentenced to life with the chance for parole, with all but the first 25 years suspended, after entering the plea Friday in Craig County District Court in Vinita.

He apologized to Hendrix's family "for everything" following the sentencing.

Orr was 14 when he was charged in the August 2016 shooting death of 38-year-old Laura Hendrix at their home in Vinita.

Orr initially said he shot Hendrix because she was abusing him, but prosecutors say evidence proves that claim was false.

