Suspect arrested in multi-county burglaries

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - A suspect police believe is involved in burglaries across southwest Oklahoma has been arrested on Saturday. Dustin Allen Durell McCasland is now in the Cotton County jail. He had a felony warrant out for his arrest this week in Stephens County, and was arrested in Walters.

Law enforcement officials said they have been investigating these burglaries for the past 8 months. During that time, thousands of dollars of property were taken from people's homes. Both Walters and Duncan police have been investigating. Walter police said McCasland has admitted he was responsible for at least 10 burglaries in Walters alone.

Many stolen items are being recovered, and Walters police expect more victims to come forward.

