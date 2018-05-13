Motorcyclist died in Grady County crash

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A motorcyclist out in Grady County was killed in an crash Sunday morning. The wreck happened 3.5 miles south of Tuttle on State Highway 4. Forrest Smith from Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene. The other vehicle involved in the wreck was a semi driven by William Campbell of Dallas. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was driving on the state highway when for an unknown reason went into the other lane and hit the semi head-on. Smith was not wearing a helmet.

