TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of SW 52nd Street closed

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A special alert for drivers in Lawton from the city. A section of Southwest 52nd Street will be closed for a few weeks starting Monday, May 14. It's the part between Southwest Dove Creek Boulevard to Southwest Malcom Road. That's on Lawton's Southwest side of the city. The City of Lawton says that part of the street is part of a sewer main line replacement project. The road is expected to open back up on May 25.
The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...
The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)
A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.
