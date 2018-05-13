TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of SW 52nd Street closed - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of SW 52nd Street closed

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A special alert for drivers in Lawton from the city. A section of Southwest 52nd Street will be closed for a few weeks starting Monday, May 14. It's the part between Southwest Dove Creek Boulevard to Southwest Malcom Road. That's on Lawton's Southwest side of the city. The City of Lawton says that part of the street is part of a sewer main line replacement project. The road is expected to open back up on May 25.

