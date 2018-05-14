Thief steals from softball complex at Cameron University

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Cameron University Police Department is looking for the person responsible for breaking into the Girls Softball Complex over the weekend.

Chief John DeBoard said the crime was caught on camera.He's hoping someone can can identify the suspect through the security footage captured on Sunday when the thief stole personal items and team equipment.

In the security footage you can see the suspect circling the building several times before walking out of the complex with a bag.

Police Chief John DeBoard said it happened between 6:00 and 6:45 Sunday morning.

"One of the softball players who had come to just practice on her own Sunday about noon time discovered that the facility was open and that there locker room area had been ransacked," DeBoard said.

Chief DeBoard said they are still trying to determine what was stolen.

""We don't have a complete list at this point because we are summarizing it. They went in there and emptied every box and container, everything got dumped out onto the floor, we are going to have to get a hold to a lot of the players because schools out and make sure what they did or didn't have in there so we can have a complete list of that. Some of the items we do know is athletic and office equipment," DeBoard.

The department is improving their security protocols to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"As part of the patrols here on campus they continue to go around and make sure everything is locked. We are going to try and improve on this particular complex some of the entries things of that nature just in case we have a key issue. The lock smith is checking all of the locks to make sure they are functioning correctly and re keying them thing of that nature," DeBoard said.

DeBoard said the University is going to replace the equipment that was stolen. If you have any information about this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or the Cameron Police Department at 580-581-2237.

