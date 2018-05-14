Facebook posts help police catch burglar

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - The Walters Police Department credit Facebook posts and a warrant from a neighboring county in catching their latest burglar.

A warrant for Dustin McCasland was filed in Stephens County on Wednesday. Officer Ben Lehew said the Walters Police Department heard he was in Cotton County on Saturday and partnered with the sheriff's department to arrest him.

"Once we got the arrest made, through a subsequent interview with him, he admitted to at least ten burglaries that he committed in Walters alone," Lehew said.

Lehew believes this is just the start and expects the burglaries to include not just Oklahoma but parts of North Texas as well. According to police, McCasland would post stolen items on buy, sell, trade sites that date back at least a year. He said it's possible that the number could jump from 10 to as many as 80.

"When you think about the amount of property that he took from these locations it's really staggering how much we should be able to recover, or that we're hoping to recover," he said.

The Walters Police Department is now going through reports trying to match them with the stolen items. They're also meeting with the victims and returning the property to their rightful owners.

"People's first reaction is 'it's gone, I'll never see it again' so when they do get to see it makes them pretty happy that someone cared enough to go out there and pick up their property," Lehew said.

Cotton County District Attorney's Office charged McCasland with two felony counts of second-degree burglary. Police said he confessed to burglarizing more than 10 Walters homes in the past eight months.

An officer with the Duncan Police Department said they plan to interview him on Tuesday to see if they can solve some burglaries in Duncan. They expect to have additional charges once the interview is complete.

