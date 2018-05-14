LPS honors extraordinary teachers - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPS honors extraordinary teachers

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -  Lawton Public Schools recognized teachers who go above and beyond for their students.

The LPS Celebration event was held at the Central Middle School Commons Area Monday night.

During the ceremony, several teachers were honored for their hard work over the school year, receiving awards such as the "Champions for Children" and "LPS Friend of Education."

But one educator, Michelle Churchwell of Eisenhower High School, was honored tonight as Lawton Public School's Teacher of the Year  –  a title she says was a surprise and she's grateful to be honored.

"It means a lot that they thought enough of me to give me this award, especially considering the other people who were nominated, so it was a real honor, she said.

Churchwell received just over $8,000 as a part of the award.

And Katie Caughron of Woodland Hills Elementary was also honored in the ceremony, recognized as LPS' Rookie of the Year.

