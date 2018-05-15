Big Pasture Golf team wins Regionals

BIG PASTURE, OK (KSWO) -For the first time in program history, the Big Pasture golf team is celebrating a Regional Championship.

Two of the teams standouts, Kolton Baber and Conner Boydston said they've worked really hard the past few years to help build the program. Now that the team has started to make a name for themselves, they hope after they both graduate, the teams legacy will continue.

Just three years ago, there wasn't even a golf team at Big Pasture, now they're regional champs.

"I never thought we could do it probably two years ago, but everyone kept trying and practicing," said Kolton Baber. "We got it done this year."

"It was really windy, but we went in knowing that we had a chance to win," said Conner Boydston. "We just had to play pretty good to do that and we did it."

They said the teams chemistry and ability to push each other is what got them this far.

"Just all work together," said Boydston. "We just wanted each other to do good and motivating each other, so that really helped. Just getting each other out and practicing."

Baber graduated last week and will be playing golf for Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls in the fall. But, he said winning this regional title was the highlight of the year.

"It means a lot," said Baber. "Just doing good with my teammates and just having all those memories was a lot of fun."

Boydston hopes to step up next year and be someone his new teammates on Big Pasture can look up to.

"Kind of a leader for the younger boys just to help them out on and off the course," said Boydston. "Just to be better."

Baber's advice for the team in the future is...

"Get out and practice and you can do great," said Baber.

Last week at the state tournament, Big Pasture placed 4th as a team.

Individually, Baber took home 2nd place and Boydston took home 4th.

