UPDATE: 7-year-old found safe, mother taken into custody after A - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: 7-year-old found safe, mother taken into custody after Amber Alert

By Rebekah Fountain, Morning Producer
Connect
(SOURCE TULSA POLICE DEPARTMENT) (SOURCE TULSA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
(SOURCE TULSA POLICE DEPARTMENT) (SOURCE TULSA POLICE DEPARTMENT)

TULSA, OK (KSWO) - The subject of an Amber Alert issued late Monday evening has been found safe and her mother has been taken into custody.

The Tulsa Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the child had been found a little after 12:30 on Tuesday.
 


According to police, Ahmad tied up her three children who were aged 11, 9 and 7. They said the children were bound with duct tape and a sock was shoved in their mouths. The mother then allegedly stabbed the 11-year-old numerous times. The child was in critical condition at a hospital at last report.

The 7-year-old reportedly helped the 9-year-old escape and that child then ran to a family member's home which was nearby. When family arrived the home, Ahmad was gone with the 7-year-old and the house was on fire.

No other details have been released on the mother's capture.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:06:00 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:05:44 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.

  • Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

    Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:31:13 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:05:41 GMT
    (Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...(Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...

    Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.

    Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.

    •   
Powered by Frankly