UPDATE: 7-year-old found safe, mother taken into custody after Amber Alert

TULSA, OK (KSWO) - The subject of an Amber Alert issued late Monday evening has been found safe and her mother has been taken into custody.

The Tulsa Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the child had been found a little after 12:30 on Tuesday.





According to police, Ahmad tied up her three children who were aged 11, 9 and 7. They said the children were bound with duct tape and a sock was shoved in their mouths. The mother then allegedly stabbed the 11-year-old numerous times. The child was in critical condition at a hospital at last report.

The 7-year-old reportedly helped the 9-year-old escape and that child then ran to a family member's home which was nearby. When family arrived the home, Ahmad was gone with the 7-year-old and the house was on fire.

No other details have been released on the mother's capture.

