Lawton police investigating early morning stabbing

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Lawton police are investigating an early morning stabbing in the NW part of the city. (Source KSWO) Lawton police are investigating an early morning stabbing in the NW part of the city. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton stabbing early on Tuesday morning sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of NW Irwin. Police responded to reports of a stabbing and found the victim inside a residence in the area. The man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition according to authorities. 

The Lawton Police Department is investigating the stabbing but have not released any information about a suspect in the case.

If you have any information about this crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO. You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

