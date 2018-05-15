Marine makes surprise homecoming in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Marine makes surprise homecoming in Lawton

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Marine surprised his sisters by showing up at Macarthur High School and Freedom Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon after being overseas for more than a year. Sgt. Michael Mooney’s dad came up with the idea. His dad picked him up from the airport late Monday night. Sgt. Mooney said it’s been emotionally overwhelming.

"It's kinda a relief to be able to come back and see them again,” Sgt. Mooney said. “It's very hard not being able to see them while I was away."

Once she got settled, a local recruiter went to her class and talked to them about the Marines and family. He pointed Sgt. Mooney’s sister Summer out and asked her what she likes best about summer. She said she likes spending time with her family and that’s when her parents, older sister, and brother walked in.

"I was just like 'wait, he's actually here?' I didn't think this was going to happen," Summer said.

After Summer was surprised, Sgt. Mooney went to Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill to surprise his youngest sister. It took her a second to realize that her brother had just walked into the room, but when she did, she couldn’t help but run and cry.

"It was happy, but sad because it's hard,” Autumn explained. “I hadn't seen him in over a year, so it was crazy, and I thought it was a dream."

Bink Mooney said it was hard having his only son gone.

"I missed him,” Mooney said. “I'm just so thankful for everyone that has been a part of this to help surprise the rest of the family."

Sgt. Mooney said it took him a second to find his sisters within the crowds because one was in their classroom, and the other was in a gym.

"Both times I got blindsided by them because I didn't see where they were sitting and it's just like get in there, get them, and let's go home," he said.

His mom was also supposed to be surprised, but she took the day off and saw him at the mall earlier in the day. Sgt. Michael Mooney is getting out of the Marines. He plans to spend some time with his family now that he’s home.

