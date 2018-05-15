Lawton residents get new rapid entry security option

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...

The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.