Lawton residents get new rapid entry security option

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton residents now have the option to give first responders a faster way into their home during an emergency.

The "Knox Homebox" program puts a rapid entry security device on front doors, which can be unlocked by a special key held by the Lawton Fire Department.

The devices allow for quick medical assistance and reduce property damage from forced entries.

The program was previously only available for commercial businesses, but has expanded to Lawton homeowners.

Residents can apply for a Homebox at knoxboxhomebox.com/community, or at the Central Fire Station on D Avenue.

Prices range from $160 to $175, and officials say it requires no monthly monitoring.

