Local soccer team remains undefeated for over two years

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A local club soccer team is turning some heads after remaining undefeated for over two years now.

The Elgin Cache Lawton U12 Girls Soccer team won the Midwest City Spring Spectacular the first week of May, which is their 6th consecutive tournament win in the last two years.

The team has also not lost a single game since they formed the team back in 2016. They are coached by Lawton native Coby Edwards. The team also qualified as one of the top 25 teams in the nation and got to compete in a national 3v3 tournament back in the fall.

We wish them luck in the future.

