RECALL ALERT: Honda recalls recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire and burn hazard

RECALL ALERT: Honda recalls recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire and burn hazard

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
65,000 Honda Pioneers are being recalled due to a risk of fire and injury. (Source CPSC) 65,000 Honda Pioneers are being recalled due to a risk of fire and injury. (Source CPSC)
(RNN Texoma) -

Honda has issued a recall for 65,000 of their off-road vehicles due to fire and burn hazard. The recall involves all model year 2016-2017, and some model year 2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 Vehicles.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the muffler can overheat, causing the plastic heat shield to melt or catch fire, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat.

The following model and serial number ranges are affected by the recall:

MY

Model

VIN Start

2016

Pioneer 1000 3P

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**G4000001 --- 1HFVE04**G4008403

2016

Pioneer 1000 5P

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**G4000001 --- 1HFVE04**G4010507

2017

Pioneer 1000 3P

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**H4100001 --- 1HFVE04**H4102101

2017

Pioneer 1000 5P

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**H4100001 --- 1HFVE04**H4103000

2018

Pioneer 1000 3P

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**G4200001 --- 1HFVE04**G4203360

2018

Pioneer 1000 5P

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**G4200001 --- 1HFVE04**G4207379

* - Variable character

Officials say consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

There have been 22 reports of the muffler plastic heat shield melting and three reports of muffler plastic heat shield fires. No injuries have been reported. 

Contact American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: CPSC

