OKC police searching for homicide victim's car

OKC Police are asking for the public's help in locating a homicide victim's missing vehicle. (Source OKC PD FB)

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle which went missing after a murder earlier this month.

According to the department's Facebook page, the vehicle went missing from 244 NW 87th in OKC on the night Monica Ervin-Adams was killed inside a home.

Police say the murder is still unsolved and they are looking for the vehicle. The car is a 2003 Ford Taurus with OK Tag EAS-105.

If you have any information, contact the OKC Police's Homicide tipline at 405-297-1200.

