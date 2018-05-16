Lawton man arrested for pointing shotgun at police - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man arrested for pointing shotgun at police

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at officers just before 10:30 p.m. on May 15.

Police were called to the 2700 block of NW Friar Tuck Lane after a man claimed his neighbor, Robert Alden, was irate about him having people over. The man said his neighbor tried to spray his fire pit with a garden hose, threatened him with a taser and yelled racist things.

According to police, when officers made contact with Alden he yelled obscenities at officers and went back into his home. Officers then knocked on Alden's door. He opened it with the barrel of a shotgun pointed at the officer. The officer grabbed the barrel of the gun, drew his service pistol and pulled the shotgun away. Officers were then able to detain Alden.

He was placed under arrest for pointing a firearm at another person and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

