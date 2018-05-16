Three under arrest after Lawton drug bust

Three people are in jail and 40 grams of methamphetamine is off Lawton streets after police executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of Northwest Oak Avenue on May 15.

Officers reportedly found a stolen pistol, approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale and more than $11,000.

Cameron Tracy, Brian McClain and Carolyn Jones were all detained. Tracy was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Stolen Property. McClain was booked for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Jones was cited for Maintaining a Dwelling for the sale of controlled substances.



