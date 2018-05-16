Second Altus teen arrested for October 2017 shooting

Altus police have made a second arrest in a shooting from October 2017.



Police initially arrested a 15-year-old after someone reported being shot at in a pick-up truck on the 900 block of South Kennedy. That victim told authorities that two people walked up and shot at him. There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Now, authorities say they have arrested a second suspect who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting. He has not been identified, but Altus Police say he is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bond and is charged with shooting with intent to kill.



