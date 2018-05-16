DA claims suspect in Duncan murder tried to reach out to victim' - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DA claims suspect in Duncan murder tried to reach out to victim's family

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
James King James King
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Stephens County District Attorney's office has filed a claim saying a murder suspect attempted to contact the victim's family.

James Jackson King was charged in May 2017 with first-degree murder in the death of Cecil Jackson.

According to our partners at the Duncan Banner, the District Attorney's office said King violated a court order after his first appearance and bond hearing. The office said King sent a letter to Jackson's brother by mail, claiming the state was covering up evidence.

A hearing over the DA's motion is set for 1:30 p.m. on Friday May 18.

King's trial has been set for August 2018.


Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

