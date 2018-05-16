FFA chapter to open farmer's market in Cache - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

FFA chapter to open farmer's market in Cache

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - A farmer’s market is opening in Cache this weekend by Cache Public Schools' FFA chapter. Kelly Jenkins, the Agriculture Education Instructor, said it is a way for them to get the students more involved in the community while promoting agriculture.  

"We have a lot of students that will be able to start a home garden of their own and bring their own produce,” Jenkins said. “So, kinda getting some of the younger kids that really don't have the opportunity to be in rural America where they can grow things as far as farming, they can actually do this in their own backyard."

It's also free for vendors to come out and sell their harvest. Jenkins said they're an unregistered market, so vendors can only sell fresh vegetables, fruits, and nuts. FFA Vice President Brianna Taylor said starting the market has shown her it takes more than one person to make it work.

"You really just need a whole group of people from your ag advisors to the community,” Jenkins said. “You just need everyone working together."

Taylor can't wait to see what people bring to the market this weekend. She said she's learned a lot through the process.

"You can reap the product of your toil,” Jenkins said. “We ate strawberries the other day, and it was just really rewarding, and this process has really taught me so much about farm to table and all the work that it takes going into this."

The farmers market is this Saturday from eight to noon at Cache High School's wrestling parking lot.  Jenkins said vendors don't have to register with them beforehand to sell fruit and vegetables from their gardens.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:07:01 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:06:00 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:05:44 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    •   
Powered by Frankly