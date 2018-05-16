FFA chapter to open farmer's market in Cache

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - A farmer’s market is opening in Cache this weekend by Cache Public Schools' FFA chapter. Kelly Jenkins, the Agriculture Education Instructor, said it is a way for them to get the students more involved in the community while promoting agriculture.

"We have a lot of students that will be able to start a home garden of their own and bring their own produce,” Jenkins said. “So, kinda getting some of the younger kids that really don't have the opportunity to be in rural America where they can grow things as far as farming, they can actually do this in their own backyard."

It's also free for vendors to come out and sell their harvest. Jenkins said they're an unregistered market, so vendors can only sell fresh vegetables, fruits, and nuts. FFA Vice President Brianna Taylor said starting the market has shown her it takes more than one person to make it work.

"You really just need a whole group of people from your ag advisors to the community,” Jenkins said. “You just need everyone working together."

Taylor can't wait to see what people bring to the market this weekend. She said she's learned a lot through the process.

"You can reap the product of your toil,” Jenkins said. “We ate strawberries the other day, and it was just really rewarding, and this process has really taught me so much about farm to table and all the work that it takes going into this."

The farmers market is this Saturday from eight to noon at Cache High School's wrestling parking lot. Jenkins said vendors don't have to register with them beforehand to sell fruit and vegetables from their gardens.



