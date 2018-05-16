Crews respond to house fire near Fletcher

A fire forced some people near Fletcher out of their home Wednesday night. It broke out around 7:00 p.m. on North Drive.

Comanche County Emergency Management says the call went out as "smoke under a home," but it ended up being worse.

Firefighters think the hot water heater sparked a fire that quickly spread. Sterling and Elgin fire departments helped Fletcher's department put it out.

Nobody was hurt.

Officials say the mobile home did not burn to the ground but it's no longer livable. They estimate the fire caused around $15,000 in damages.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.