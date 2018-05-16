Lawton woman arrested for taking part in kidnapping and attempted robbery

Police have arrested a woman for her part in a kidnapping and attempted robbery in Lawton Monday night.

Police say two men attacked and bound the victim in 37-year-old Brooks Smith's home on northwest 30th street. Authorities say the men also used Smith's SUV to take the victim to his own shop, where they demanded he open the store's safe at gunpoint.

The victim was able to escape, and police quickly tracked down Smith, who admitted to luring the victim to her home and knowing he was being kidnapped.

She's being held on $7,500 bond, and is expected in court later this month.

