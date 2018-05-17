Lawton pools and splash parks open May 30

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Temperatures are rising and it's almost time to break out your swimsuit. Lawton's pools and splash pads are opening soon across town including; Clement Washington Senior splash park.

"It's a big important key factor for our community to have some free enjoyment entertainment for just some summertime fun for families and their friends to come hang out,” said Jack Hanna, Parks and Recreation Director.

Hanna tested out the water features at the splash park on Thursday and made minor adjustments. His goal is to open the splash park on May 30.

This is the first time the park will be open and fully operational after being forced to close periodically in the past due to wear and tear over 16 years.

"On the east side of our splash pad we had to cut out concrete, dig it out,” said Hanna. “We had a broken pipe and a broken water feature underneath the concrete.”

Which he said caused problems with the pressure of the water throughout overtime. Fortunately, they've replaced those old features with new ones like the flooring and water bucket dump.



"Which is always a key and iconic place for kids to hang out in and get water dumped on them,” said Hanna. “We call it our candy cane feature it's our big green water spout."

Repairs for the new upgrades cost about five thousand dollars out of the city's budget.

Hanna said his hope is that families can enjoy the new water features for free in their local neighborhood.

"Definitely encourage everyone to come out to the Clement water splash pad on 6th and Belmont. They'll enjoy as much as they will the one at Elmer Thomas Park,” he said.

All water facilities in the area will open May 30. For a complete list of locations and times you can visit https://www.lawtonok.gov/services/aquatics.

