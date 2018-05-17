Federal law enforcement involved in fatal shooting in Cleveland County

A suspect is dead and two law enforcement officers injured after an officer-involved shooting in Cleveland County on Thursday.



U.S. Marshals say it started with a Secret Service Investigation. Members of the Western District of Oklahoma’s U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force were assisting with an arrest for a suspect on several federal warrants when they surrounded the suspect's car.



Officials say he got out of his vehicle and started firing shots, and authorities fired back. Two members of law enforcement were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The suspect was also shot and taken to a hospital where he later died.

He has not yet been identified.



