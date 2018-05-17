Man arrested in Indiahoma stabbing

A man was arrested after authorities say he stabbed a woman in Indiahoma Thursday.

The Comanche County Sheriff says it started as a domestic situation in a car. He says the couple pulled over at US 62 and Highway 287 when the man stabbed the woman in the chest. He then took off with the car and a 7-year-old child.

The woman was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The Comanche County Sheriff says he believes her injuries are not life-threatening. Authorities say the suspect later turned himself in and admitted to the crime.

The child was placed with family. The suspect has not yet been identified.



