Funeral services being held for Former Fort Sill Commanding General Jack Merritt

Funeral services for a former Fort Sill Commanding General and native Lawtonian are Friday.



Retired General Jack Merritt was commissioned as a second Lieutenant from Fort Sill's Officer Candidate School in 1953. Over his decades of service, Merritt served in multiple command and staff assignments, and was assigned as Commanding General of Fort Sill in 1977.

And though his next assignments and promotions took him away from the Post, he served as U.S. representative to the NATO Military Committee before retiring in 1987.

He passed away in Virginia in early January.



As a sign of respect, flags will be flown at half staff at all Army buildings Friday.

