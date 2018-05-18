Wanted Altus man taken into custody

The Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers are hoping a $1,000 reward will help them capture a dangerous fugitive

Quincy West is wanted by authorities on a list of felony charges. (Source APD)

Altus police asking for help in locating a dangerous fugitive

Quincy West was taken into custody and charged with 16 felonies in Altus. (Source Altus PD)

An Altus man who was wanted on at least 16 felony charges has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Service.

According to Altus police, Quincy West was taken into custody on May 10 in Oklahoma City. He is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail.

Earlier this year officials began looking for West saying he was wanted in connection with multiple drive-by shootings, including one which happened at the home of an Altus detective.

West is currently being held on $200,000 bond.

