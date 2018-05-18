Wanted Altus man taken into custody

Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
Monday, May 21 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:06:00 GMT
The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)
A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.
Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
Monday, May 21 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:05:44 GMT
(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
Sunday, May 20 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:31:13 GMT
Monday, May 21 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:05:41 GMT
(Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...
Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.
Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
Monday, May 21 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:03:13 GMT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...
Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.
