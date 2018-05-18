City of Lawton identifies cause of digital shutdown

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - City of Lawton has released what caused its digital systems to shut down last year. The city said the FBI was brought in to investigate, and while that investigation has not been completed, they do know that a type of polymorphic banking malware, known as a banking Trojan, was found. They believe the malware was delivered through an external email. The issue was found at the end of August, and took several weeks to fully restore all department servers.

READ FULL CoL PRESS RELEASE HERE

The malware makes it through computer networks by changing its characteristics making it undetectable to antivirus software.

The city says they conducted tests that showed no private information was compromised.

